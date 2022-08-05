Belden (NYSE:BDC) Announces Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Belden Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Belden stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75. Belden has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $68.87.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 394.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 78,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after buying an additional 62,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after buying an additional 31,484 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

