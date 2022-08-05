Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.28-$11.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.28-11.35 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $255.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,142. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.26.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after purchasing an additional 333,546 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,980,000 after purchasing an additional 237,004 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 386,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 153,222 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 368.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,118,000 after purchasing an additional 198,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,218,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.88.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

