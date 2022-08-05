Bean Cash Trading 17% Lower Over Last Week (BITB)

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $443,015.82 and approximately $23.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 17% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.
About Bean Cash
Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,877,218,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bean Cash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.