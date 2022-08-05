BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.54.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of TSE BCE traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$63.36. 1,055,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,233. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. BCE has a 1 year low of C$61.42 and a 1 year high of C$74.09.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.