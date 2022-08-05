BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.54.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

Shares of TSE BCE traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$63.36. 1,055,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,233. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. BCE has a 1 year low of C$61.42 and a 1 year high of C$74.09.

BCE Company Profile

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.