BCE (NYSE:BCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. BCE updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.55-$2.67 EPS.

BCE Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $49.27. 1,470,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in BCE by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 67.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

