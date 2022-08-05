Barclays Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $161.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXPE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.11.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $102.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.68. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.