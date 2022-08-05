Barclays Cuts SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target to GBX 1,290

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,300 ($15.93) to GBX 1,290 ($15.81) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cheuvreux cut shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($15.19) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SEGRO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,455.00.

SEGRO Stock Performance

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

