Barclays Boosts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $166.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.06.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:TT traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,430. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

