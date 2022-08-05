Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €35.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($36.08) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($34.33) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($62.11) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($37.11) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FRE stock traded up €0.15 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €24.23 ($24.98). The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,900 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.05. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($62.02) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($82.47).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.