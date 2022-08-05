Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 29,356 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 249.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,110 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,356 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

NYSE:AEM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.80. 164,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,474. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

