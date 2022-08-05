Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.67. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

