Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,983 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $31,412,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 130,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk Trading Down 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

Shares of ADSK traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.07. 22,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,855. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 100.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

