Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 256.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after acquiring an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,121,000 after acquiring an additional 234,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,107,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,359,000 after acquiring an additional 204,029 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPC traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.21. 50,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,470. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

