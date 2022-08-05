Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG traded up $4.46 on Friday, hitting $313.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,156. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 122.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.57. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,896. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.