Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 114.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,849 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Capital International Investors increased its position in Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 916.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,884,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,999,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,704 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. 1,470,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,202,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

