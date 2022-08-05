Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.32. The company had a trading volume of 130,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

