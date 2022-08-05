Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) COO Sells $49,035.00 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) COO Laura Waitz sold 1,500 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $49,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,960.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

