Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Increased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Bank of America by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,329,000 after purchasing an additional 822,090 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $966,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 998,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,547,160. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $272.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

