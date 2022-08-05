Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Bandwidth Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of BAND traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,898. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $405.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

Insider Activity

In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,105 shares of company stock valued at $22,113 over the last 90 days. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 45.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

