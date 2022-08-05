Banco Santander S.A. Sells 40,070 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,392 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40,070 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $26,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Autodesk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,594 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.80.

ADSK traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.56. 43,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,855. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

