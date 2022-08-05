Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,389 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $18,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.45. 28,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,871. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.49 and its 200-day moving average is $148.40.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

