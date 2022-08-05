Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,764 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPEM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 36,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,521. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

