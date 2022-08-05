Banco Santander S.A. Has $33.65 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,448 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,761 shares of company stock valued at $55,528,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.69. 161,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,025,083. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

