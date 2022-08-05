Banco Santander S.A. Has $16.30 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $16,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,150,000. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,888,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.82.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.63. The stock had a trading volume of 95,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,884. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

