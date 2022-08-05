Banco Santander S.A. Has $14.51 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $697.85.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $613.00. 19,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,300. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $600.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

