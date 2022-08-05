Banco Santander S.A. Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $23,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,775,241. The stock has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.