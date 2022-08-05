Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total transaction of $250,275.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,555.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,490 shares of company stock worth $12,372,256. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.80.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $500.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,416. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $101.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

