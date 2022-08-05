Banco Santander S.A. Buys 60,309 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,309 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 0.8% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.25% of Twilio worth $74,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Stock Down 14.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $13.99 on Friday, reaching $84.20. The company had a trading volume of 460,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,789. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.14 and a 52-week high of $382.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.96.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

