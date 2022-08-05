Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 29,411 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 29,411 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

AVGO traded down $4.70 on Friday, hitting $548.10. The company had a trading volume of 49,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,926. The firm has a market cap of $221.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.66 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $519.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

