Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 35.49% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,541. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $522.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

