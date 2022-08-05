Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Ballantyne Strong Price Performance

BTN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,833. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballantyne Strong

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 19,582 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $49,346.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,051,416 shares in the company, valued at $10,209,568.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,563 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballantyne Strong

(Get Rating)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Featured Stories

