Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ball to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 152,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,311. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. Ball has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62.

Ball Company Profile

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

