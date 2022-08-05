Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ball to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
Shares of BALL stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 152,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,311. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. Ball has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62.
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
