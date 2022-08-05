Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Shares Down 2.6%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. 149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

