Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) VP Sells $452,357.62 in Stock

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $452,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,636.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Balchem Price Performance

BCPC stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.51. 96,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.59. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCPC. StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Balchem

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

