Badger DAO (BADGER) Hits Market Capitalization of $57.91 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for about $4.62 or 0.00020373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $57.91 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

