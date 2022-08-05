BabySwap Market Cap Reaches $17.81 Million (BABY)

BabySwap (BABY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. One BabySwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0690 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. BabySwap has a total market capitalization of $17.81 million and approximately $432,800.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BabySwap has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.58 or 0.00632034 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014996 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
BabySwap Profile
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,043,300 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
BabySwap Coin Trading
