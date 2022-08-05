B. Riley Lowers Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $107.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SIMO. Susquehanna lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $80.07 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.81.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,511.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,251 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 137,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 131,458 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

