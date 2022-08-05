Azuki (AZUKI) Price Reaches $0.0132 on Exchanges

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Azuki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $148,783.74 and approximately $11.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00626086 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance.

Azuki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.