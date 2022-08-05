AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 107,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,155. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.89. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

Get AZEK alerts:

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 117.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 15.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AZEK by 155.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About AZEK

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.