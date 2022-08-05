Ayro (AYRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,096.37% and a negative return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:AYRO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,847. Ayro has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.57 and a quick ratio of 24.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

In other news, CEO Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger acquired 30,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $28,392.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,392.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayro stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ayro as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

