AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Russell Christine Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AXT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AXTI opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $399.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 2.12. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. AXT had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

