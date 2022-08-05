Axis DeFi Price Reaches $0.0549 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $114,503.88 and $19,808.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

