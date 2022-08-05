Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Shares of CAR stock traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,093. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.02 and a 200-day moving average of $202.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.11. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $4.46. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.90 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 38.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 28,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares in the company, valued at $77,833,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,417,000 after buying an additional 899,208 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after buying an additional 856,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,769,000 after buying an additional 529,066 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

