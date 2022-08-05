Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avast from GBX 570 ($6.98) to GBX 515 ($6.31) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Avast Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVASF traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.59. 926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. Avast has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

