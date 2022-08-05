Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLND) Trading Up 13.5%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLND – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 367,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,116,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

Featured Articles

