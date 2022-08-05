Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 332.13% and a negative net margin of 1,242.16%.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AVTX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 40,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) by 819.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Avalo Therapeutics worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

(Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.