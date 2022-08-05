Autonio (NIOX) Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges

Autonio (NIOX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Autonio has a market cap of $439,336.10 and $68,734.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Autonio has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00629935 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.