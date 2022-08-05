Autonio (NIOX) Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges

Autonio (NIOX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Autonio has a market cap of $439,336.10 and $68,734.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Autonio has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00629935 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015499 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Autonio Profile
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
