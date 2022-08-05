Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $836,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $243.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.99 and a 200-day moving average of $216.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.20.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.