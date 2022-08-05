Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.32 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $3.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Autohome Stock Down 1.7 %

ATHM stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 29,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,585. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.09. Autohome has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

About Autohome

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Autohome by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 46,422 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

