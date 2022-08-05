Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AUPH stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,755,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,265. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
